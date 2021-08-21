Aug. 23-29
“The Greatest Show on Earth” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Charlton Heston and Betty Hutton. Stewart portrays a circus clown with mysterious past. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
SUNDAYS
Indiana County Humane Society Bingo will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Elks Lodge 931, 475 South 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with early bird games starting at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call the Indiana County Humane Society at (724) 465-7387 or visit www. incohumane society.com
WEDNESDAYS
• Community Time in the Garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 4 to 6 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens.
For more information, visit www.indianacomm unitygardens.org.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Mack Park. Enter through the Sixth Street entrance and you’ll see the tents set up near the skate park and swimming pool. For more information, visit www. indianafarmmarket.org.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of Eighth and Church streets, Indiana. It is a producer-only market offering fresh local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, flowers and more.
For more information, visit www.indianafarm market.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 18
A little snow in August will be held at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, with new paintings by HK Miller — “Maintaining Sanity During the Pandemic.” Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sunday.
SUNDAY
Summer Concert in the Park, Jason Gamble & Friends, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park, Sixth Street, Indiana.
TUESDAY
• Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Blairsville VFW Post 5821. Call (800) 733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.
• Good Books, Good Times!, 6 to 8 p.m., Homer-Center Public Library, Main Street, Homer City. A two-hour reader’s club meeting will include time to read, enjoy and discuss an award-winning, kid-recommended book and time to read and chat about personal book choices. For more information, call the library at (724) 541-3381.
• Bringing Your Health Care Home, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Rustic Lodge, White Township. A discussion to help you feel comfortable and safe with your options at home. Free seminar for those 18 and older presented by Anew Home Health Agency. For more information, call (724) 465-9224.
• Trivia Night at Levity Brewing, 7 to 9 p.m., Indiana.