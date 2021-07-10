JULY 12-18
“Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Maureen O’Hara and Fabian. Mr. Hobbs wants to spend a quiet holiday at the beach, but his wife has invited all their family to stay with them.
For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
WEDNESDAYS
• Community Time in the Garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 4 to 6 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens. For more information, visit www.indianacommu nitygardens.org.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wayne Avenue across from the KCAC. For more information, visit www.indianafarmmarket.org.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of Eighth and Church streets, Indiana. It is a producer-only market offering fresh local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, flowers and more.
For more information, visit www. indianafarmmarket.org.
JULY 13
Trivia will be held at Levity Brewing Co. from 7 to 9 p.m. The event is put on by Resurrection Indiana. Arrive early to save a spot for your team. For more information, call (724) 427-5665.
JULY 16 & 17
The Salvation Army will hold Sally’s Bazaar Christmas in July Craft Show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Indiana Mall. The event will feature a variety of 75 local vendors and crafters, silent auctions, free basket giveaways and Sally’s snack bar and bake sale. Admission is free. For more information, call Christy Ooten at (724) 465-2530, ext. 10.
JULY 16
• An outdoor concert with Alyssa Hankey will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 427-5665.
• HY-5 will perform at the RBG Lounge of the Indiana Ramada Inn at 8 p.m. For more information, call (724) 463-3561.
JULY 17-18
The Summer Showdown will be held with girls’ softball tournaments played on various ballfields in Indiana County. For more information, call Tom Harley at (724) 396-2181 or visit https://moosefastpitchtournaments.com/events/summer-showdown.
JULY 17
Landscaping for Wildlife with Native Plants will be held at 10 a.m., Donley property, 1243 Five Points Road, Indiana. Experience a home landscape that is designed to benefit wildlife, including ponds, meadows, flower beds and a bog garden. Learn how native plants support pollinators, caterpillars, birds and small mammals. Discover ways to make your own suburban or rural landscape an integral part of nature’s food web. Take home some free native flower seedlings to enhance your garden. For more information and to register, call (724) 463-8636 by July 15. Space may be limited.
JULY 18
The Indiana Pa. Car Cruise will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Indiana Church of the Brethren, Indiana. The cruise benefits homeless veterans. Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. There will be a 50/50, multiple musical performers and food trucks. For more information, visit www.face book.com/events/1903908119756317.