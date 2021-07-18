JULY 19-25
“The Spirit of St. Louis” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Patricia Smith and Murray Hamilton it follows the story of Lindbergh’s flight across the Atlantic.
For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
SUNDAYS
Indiana County Humane Society Bingo will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Elks Lodge 931, 475 South 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with early bird games starting at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call the Indiana County Humane Society at (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesoci ety.com
WEDNESDAYS
• Community Time in the Garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 4 to 6 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens. For more information, visit www.indi anacommunitygardens. org.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Mack Park. Enter through the Sixth Street entrance and you’ll see the tents set up near the skate park and swimming pool. For more information, visit www.in dianafarmmarket.org.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of Eighth and Church streets, Indiana. It is a producer-only market offering fresh local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, flowers and more.
For more information, visit www. indianafarm market.org.
JULY 18
• The Summer Showdown will be held with girls’ softball tournaments played on various ballfields in Indiana County. For more information, call Tom Harley at (724) 396-2181 or visit https://moosefastpitch tournaments.com/events/summer-showdown.
• The Indiana Pa. Car Cruise will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Indiana Church of the Brethren, Indiana. The cruise benefits homeless veterans. Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. There will be a 50/50, multiple musical performers and food trucks. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1903908119756317.
JULY 20
”Name that Tune” Music trivia will be held at Levity Brewing Co. from 7 to 9 p.m. The event will be hosted by Ryan Sharp. For more information, call (724) 427-5665.
July 21
Intro to fishing with Mandy Smith will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park North Shore Pavilion, Penn Run. If you are curious about learning to fish, would like to take your kids fishing or just want to learn more for yourself, this event will teach how to set up a rod, cast, what bait to use and give an opportunity practice your new skills on the lake. The program is geared for ages 6 and older. Adults must accompany and participate with their child. Fishing license is not required for the program. You can bring your own fishing rod, otherwise rods and bait will be provided. The program requires pre-registration by emailing Lisa Meadows at limeadows@pa.gov or call (724) 357-7913 with name, phone, email and number or participants by Monday. Other Intro to Fishing classes will be offered throughout the summer.
JULY 24
Mytrysak Family Tree Farm Christmas in July will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1803 Fleming Road, Indiana. There will be tractor hay rides, Wings of Hope 5K run/2-mile walk, painting with Stacey Lynn’s Workshop (www.staceylynnsworkshop.com/christmas), food, beverages and craft vendors. For more information, call Stacey Mytrysak at (814) 248-0948 or visit mytrysakfami lytrees.com
JULY 25
Summer Concert in the Park — Anything Goes Again — will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park, South Sixth Street, Indiana. For more information, call Judy Holliday at (724) 840-7673 or visit www.facebook.com/summer concertsinthepark