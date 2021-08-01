Aug. 2-8
“An American Tale: Fievel Goes West” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. With the voices of Jimmy Stewart, Dom DeLuise and Amy Irving, a pleasant animated feature follows immigrant Fievel the mouse and his family on a trek to the American West.
For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
SUNDAYS
Indiana County Humane Society Bingo will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Elks Lodge 931, 475 South 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with early bird games starting at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call the Indiana County Humane Society at (724) 465-7387 or visit www.inco humanesociety.com
WEDNESDAYS
• Community Time in the Garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 4 to 6 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens.
For more information, visit www.indianacommunitygardens.org.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Mack Park. Enter through the Sixth Street entrance and you’ll see the tents set up near the skate park and swimming pool. For more information, visit www.indianafarm market.org.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of Eighth and Church streets, Indiana. It is a producer-only market offering fresh local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, flowers and more.
For more information, visit www. indianafarm market.org.
THROUGH AUG. 14
The Three Sisters Fiber Show will be held at The Artists Hand, Indiana. What are friends for? Well, in the case of Sandy Trimble, Barb Kubala and Carolyn Carson, a thread runs through it. Literally. The collection celebrates their friendship, which was born around the patient work of fiber art — weaving, dying, cutting, gathering and assembling. Gallery hours will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and the gallery is closed on Sunday. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
Aug. 2 and 3
Auditions for “The Guys” will be held by the Indiana Players from 6 to 8 p.m. They are looking for 1 man and 1 woman. An editor helps a fire chief write eulogies for all the men he lost on 9/11. Based on a true story. No prepared monologues are necessary. Auditions will be a cold reading. For more information, call Martha Buckley, Indiana Players, Inc., at (724) 254-2198 or visit www.indianaplayers.com.
Aug. 3
“Name that Tune” music trivia will be held at Levity Brewing Co. from 7 to 9 p.m. The event will be hosted by Ryan Sharp. For more information, call (724) 427-5665.
Aug. 5
The 2021 IWFFL Games: Quarterfinals will be held from 7 to 8:05 p.m. at Mack Park Fairgrounds fields. The post-season continues with Quarterfinals#2. Both divisions play this week. All six games begin at 7 p.m. Spectators are welcome.
Enter off Hospital Drive to park. Please do not park or drive on the grass. For more information, visit http://indianawomens flagfootball.com
Aug. 6
• HCABA After Hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Disobedient Spirits, 30 South Main St., Homer City. Local businesses can stop in for an evening of connecting with other area businesses.
There will be prizes, free food and drinks. Come by and meet some great people working in and around Homer City. For more information, call the Homer City Area Business Association at (814) 512-2453.
• Joyful Noise Coffeehouse will be open at 7 p.m. at Indiana Church of the Brethren, 905 McKnight Road, Indiana. The event is held the first Friday of each month and includes open mic.
For more information, call (724) 463-3280.
Aug. 7
• Peachy Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Smicksburg. Enjoy a peachy little treat or a giant peach cobbler.
For more information, call Smicksburg Specialty Shops at (814) 257-8553 or visit www.smicksburg.net
• LifeRocks Festival will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Freedom Fellowship Center, formerly Indiana Church of the Brethren, 905 McKnight Road, Indiana. Admission to this outdoor event is free to the public.
The event benefits Lifeway Pregnancy Center and will include music, food trucks, crafts and activities for children. For more information, call Mary Ann Ewing at (724) 388-6299.
• History of Pa. Conservation will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259, Penn Run.
Joe Hildebrand, Pa Game Commission warden, will take us back in time through stories and historical demonstrations to show how hunters and early government came together to support conservation. Meet in the first parking lot past the park office on the right side.
Registration in advance is required and taken by emailing Lisa Meadows at limeadows@pa.gov with name, phone, email and number of participants. Or register through the DCNR events page.
Aug. 8
Summer Concert in the Park — Grist for the Mill — will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park, South Sixth Street, Indiana. Indiana meets Americana with some Back Porch Swing. For more information, call Judy Holliday at (724) 840-7673 or visit www.facebook.com/summerconcerts inthepark.