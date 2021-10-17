Oct. 18 — Oct. 24
“Rope” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Farley Granger and John Dall. Two thrill seeking friends strangle a classmate and then hold a party for their victim’s family and friends. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
SUNDAYS
Indiana County Humane Society Bingo will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Elks Lodge 931, 475 South 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with early bird games starting at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call the Indiana County Humane Society at (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
WEDNESDAYS
Community Time in the Garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 5 to 7 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens. Visit www. indianacommunitygardens.org.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of Eighth and Church streets, Indiana. It is a producer-only market offering fresh local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, flowers and more. For more information, visit www.indianafarm market.org.
OCT. 21
• A job fair will be held at the Indiana Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sponsored by Renda Media and Indiana Mall, the fair will connect employers with qualified employees. This is a hiring event for visitors to meet with employers in person. For more information, contact Carrie Rayko at (724) 471-1035 or crayko@rendabroadcast ing.com.
• “Invasive Plant Inventory & Management Report for Whites Woods” will be presented from 4 to 6 p.m. via Zoom. Come learn about this issue at a free webinar presented by Dr. Sara Kuebbing and Dr. Marion Holmes, University of Pittsburgh invasion ecology researchers. This webinar is sponsored by the Friends of White’s Woods. A question and answer period will follow the presentation. To attend, send an email to info@friendsof whiteswoods.org to receive the Zoom link by Oct. 18. For more information, visit www.friendsofwhiteswoods.org.
• 3rd Thursday — Halloween, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in Downtown Indiana. Grist for the Mill will provide live music in IRMC Park. Enjoy take-out food and beverages from one of our downtown restaurants and shop extended hours at downtown merchants. Free parking is offered during 3rd Thursdays, courtesy of the Borough of Indiana. For more information, call Downtown Indiana at (724) 463-6110.
OCT. 23
A public reception for Maps: An Experience in Finding Our Way will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the University Museum, Sutton Hall, IUP. The exhibition is a campus and community collaborative effort curated by Rhonda Yeager, Bobbie Zapor and Laura Krulikowski, with support from the University Museum Board of Directors. It features maps, artifacts and art on loan from the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County; IUP Department of Art and Design; IUP Department of Geoscience; the Institute for Mine Mapping, Archival Procedures and Safety (IMAPS); IUP Libraries special collections and university archives; and artists Jacob Wareham and Chuck Olson in addition to pieces from the University Museum’s collection. For more information about this event, please contact Jolene Campbell at museum-info@iup.edu or (724) 357-2787 or www.iup.edu/museum.
OCT. 23-24
Reeger’s Pumpkin Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Reeger’s Farm, 755 Laurel Road, Shelocta on weekends in October. Hayrides, a pumpkin patch, barnyard and corn maze will be available. Admission and parking is free. For more information, contact Teresa Reeger at treeger@gmail.com, (724) 388-6604 or visit www.pumpkinfestivalatreegersfarm.com.