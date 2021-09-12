Sept. 13-19
“The Man From Laramie” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Arthur Kennedy and Cathy O’Donnell. A taut action tale of revenge with Stewart seeking those who killed his brother. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
SUNDAYS
Indiana County Humane Society Bingo will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Elks Lodge 931, 475 South 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with early bird games starting at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call the Indiana County Humane Society at (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
WEDNESDAYS
• Community Time in the Garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 4 to 6 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens.
For more information, visit www.indianacommunitygardens.org.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Mack Park. Enter through the Sixth Street entrance and you’ll see the tents set up near the skate park and swimming pool. For more information, visit www.indianafarm market.org.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of Eighth and Church streets, Indiana. It is a producer-only market offering fresh local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, flowers and more. For more information, visit www.indianafarm market.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 18
A little snow in August will be held at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, with new paintings by HK Miller — “Maintaining Sanity During the Pandemic.” Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sunday.
SEPT. 12
• The Hoodlebug Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Homer City. Enjoy food, entertainment, a bicycle poker run, kids’ zone, car cruise, tractor display, 5K race, duck race, ethnic food, craft and game booths, bingo and bands. For more information, call Penny Perman at (724) 388-1327.
•The Long Road Home Band will hold a concert at the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater in Blairsville from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free. For more information, call Tom Steeves at (724) 549-4788.
SEPT. 13 & 14
Auditions for “The Ghost Train” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. They are looking for various men and women for the melodrama set in the 1930’s. No prepared monologues are necessary. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Martha Buckley, Indiana Players, Inc., at (724) 254-2198 or visit www.indianaplayers.com.
SEPT. 14
• The Punxsutawney Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Eat’n Park, White Township. The group meets there the second Tuesday of each month for coffee or breakfast and to show off their cars. For more information, call Arnold Wolfe at (724) 463-6254.
• Meet the new veterans representative, Michael Kane, at the PA CareerLink Indiana County, 300 Indiana Springs Road, Indiana, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The DuBois Vet Center will hold the mobile center in the parking lot. For more information, visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
SEPT. 15
Business after Hours will be hosted by Levity Brewing Co. from 5 to 7 p.m. Join your friends for an evening of networking, fun and drinks. During the event, the Leader’s Circle Committee will be on hand to announce this year’s nominees for the Male and Female Civic Leader awards and the Athena Award. For more information, contact Mark Hilliard, Indiana COunty Chamber of Commerce, at (724) 465-2511.
SEPT. 16
• The Saltsburg Farmers Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Canal Park. There will be fresh produce, frozen meats, baked goods, homemade crafts, food and Italian ice to eat while you shop. Musical entertainment will also be available. Visit their facebook page “Saltsburg Farmers Market” or contact salt@comcast.net for more information.
• Friends of White’s Woods Edible and Medicinal Plant Walk will be held at 5:30 p.m. at White’s Woods. The woods are home to many species of plants and trees that can offer food and medicine. In this plant walk, Dana Driscoll will cover approximately 15 to 20 plants and trees, focusing on wild foods and medicines that can be harvested sustainably. For more information, visit www.friendsofwhiteswoods.org.
SEPT. 17-19
• Smicksburg Apple Weekend will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Smicksburg community. There will be apples for sale, apple dumplings, apple fudge, apple cider and apple butter, pumpkins, a pottery demonstration, fall decor, apple bakers and cornstalk decorating. For more information, visit www.smicks burg.net or call (814) 257-8553.
• The Newman Used Book Sale will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana. There are more than 100,000 items donated each year. For more information, call Crystal Deemer at (724) 465-2277 or email cdeemer@iup.edu.
SEPT. 18 & 19
A tractor show and car cruise will be held at the Brush Valley Antique Iron and Power Club. In addition to antique tractors and machinery and a car cruise, the event will include a basket raffle and refreshments. For more information, call Jared Detwiler at (724) 388-3186.
SEPT. 18
• The 63rd annual Fall Coin Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at S&T Bank Arena. The show have 38 tables to allow customers to buy, sell and look at the different collectibles. There will be a Coins 4 Kids program at 1 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call the Indiana Coin Club at (724) 465-0618.
• Acoustic musician Frank Diana will perform from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater in Blairsville. The event is free. For more information, call Tom Steeves at (724) 549-4788.
• An Owl Prowl will be held at Blue Spruce Park at 6:45 p.m. at pavilion #3. Learn about the owls that prowl the night woods in Pennsylvania. After a short discussion, the group will leave the pavilion to search for owls. Bring a flashlight and dress for the weather. The program is best suited for ages 6 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The program requires registration by Sept. 16 by emailing Lisa Meadows at limeadows@pa.gov.