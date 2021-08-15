Aug. 16-22
“Airport 77” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Olivia deHavilland and George Kennedy. Stewart’s private luxury jet is sabotaged and sinks in the ocean. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
SUNDAYS
Indiana County Humane Society Bingo will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Elks Lodge 931, 475 South 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with early bird games starting at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call the Indiana County Humane Society at (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumane society.com
WEDNESDAYS
• Community Time in the Garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 4 to 6 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens.
For more information, visit www. indianacommu nitygardens.org.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Mack Park. Enter through the Sixth Street entrance and you’ll see the tents set up near the skate park and swimming pool. For more information, visit www. indianafarmmarket.org.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of Eighth and Church streets, Indiana. It is a producer-only market offering fresh local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, flowers and more.
For more information, visit www.indianafarm market.org.
Aug. 17
“Name-that-Tune” music trivia at Levity Brewing Co. will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at 1380 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The trivia is hosted by Ryan Sharp. For more information call (724) 427-5665.
Aug. 18 to Sept. 18
A little snow in August will be held at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, with new paintings by HK Miller — “Maintaining Sanity During the Pandemic.” Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sunday.
Aug. 19
• Youth Gardening 101 Course Hosted by the Indiana Garden Club in conjunction with White Township Recreation. The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Indiana Community Garden, corner of Sixth Street and Carter. Classes will be one and a half hours long on Thursday mornings for two weeks. Everyone ages 4 and older are welcome. Spots are limited to 15 people maximum. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. To register visit www.whitetown shiprec.org or call (724) 465-2665 for more information.
Aug. 20
A reception for A Little Snow in August will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Artists Hand, Indiana. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.