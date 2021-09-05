Sept. 7-12
“On our Merry Way” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Paulette Goddard and Henry Fonda. Jimmy and Henry are at the peak of their form as a pair of impoverished swing band musicians who attempt to change their luck by rigging a talent contest. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
SUNDAYS
Indiana County Humane Society Bingo will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Elks Lodge 931, 475 South 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with early bird games starting at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call the Indiana County Humane Society at (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumane society.com.
WEDNESDAYS
• Community Time in the Garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 4 to 6 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens.
For more information, visit www.indianacommu nitygardens.org.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Mack Park. Enter through the Sixth Street entrance and you’ll see the tents set up near the skate park and swimming pool. For more information, visit www.ind ianafarmmarket.org.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of Eighth and Church streets, Indiana. It is a producer-only market offering fresh local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, flowers and more. For more information, visit www.indi anafarm market.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 18
A little snow in August will be held at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, with new paintings by HK Miller — “Maintaining Sanity During the Pandemic.” Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sunday.
Sept. 10
Historic Saltsburg Car Cruise, Canal Park, Saltsburg, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. The first 100 registered cars are guaranteed a dash plaque. To register you car, please call Michelle at (724) 840-0167 or Barb at (724) 422-1050. Don’t have a car to show? Come view the cars and enjoy delicious food. Bring a chair and listen to some great music provided by Julie Dunmire and Joe D’Aquila (aka NAPA Joe). The Saltsburg American Legion Auxiliary will also be collecting donations for the troops from 5 to 8 p.m. during the car cruise.
Sept. 10-11
The Northern Appalachian Folk Festival will be held in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street, Indiana. The event is always the weekend after Labor Day and includes two days of music, food, street vendors, beer and Northern Appalachian history. Kick-off will be held Thursday with the showing of the documentary, “The Civilian Conservation Corps Camps” at 6:30 p.m. at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse. The festival will start Friday with a ceremony and bands in the evening. There will be craft vendors and bands, the Walk of Fame ceremony and workshops on Saturday. Featured this year will be a fiddle contest. Don’t miss it.
For more information, contact Jim Dougherty at jpauldoc@gmail.com, by calling (724) 840-3002 or by visiting naffinc.org.
Sept. 11
The Growing Great Garlic program will be held at 10 a.m. at Blue Spruce Park Lakeside Center, Ernest.
Discover the secrets to growing great garlic at home starting this fall with Kay Snyder. Learn how to get five harvests from you plant so you can enjoy tasty organic garlic throughout the year.
Register in advance by calling the Blue Spruce Park office at (724) 463-8636. Space may be limited.
Sept. 12
The Hoodlebug Festival will be held in Homer City. Enjoy food, entertainment, a bicycle poker run, kids’ zone, car cruise, tractor display, 5K race, duck race, ethnic food, craft and game booths, bingo and bands. For more information, call Penny Perman at (724) 388-1327.