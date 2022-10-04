Indiana University of Pennsylvania officials have apologized for the handling of a release to IUP faculty, staff and students regarding a rumor circulating on social media of an unspecified threat of violence at the university.
In a statement Monday, the university said it realizes “any potential threat of danger is a scary situation and creates anxious moments for our students, our employees, and for our families.”
The situation stemmed from “an initial post made anonymously late in the day on Sept. 26 on a social media platform that warned of violence,” university officials said.
As reported at last week’s Indiana Area Collaborative Team stakeholders’ meeting, the university had not “found evidence that (the first rumor was) a credible threat.”
As a precaution, IUP officials said they “increased police presence around campus.”
IUP officials went on to say Monday that, “instead of providing relief, the information we shared last week with regards to a social media post of concern instead may have caused confusion and feelings of uncertainty.”
IUP officials said there was no location given for the threat in either reported posting.
“During the evening of Sept. 26, there was a post on the same social media platform with the single phrase ‘Jane Leonard Hall,’” university officials said. “Students came to University Police on the evening of Sept. 26 after seeing this second post, with concerns that these two posts were related.”
University officials conceded, in response to comments about the rumor, “that we should have communicated sooner, with greater clarity and recognition of the personal impact of the message. We have heard your concerns, and we will use what we have learned from this experience for future communications.”
The situation surrounding the rumored but apparently unfounded threat came during IUP’s Homecoming week, which was reported to be busy for police and other first responders, including some arrests for drugs and/or firearm violations.
In a summary released Monday by state police at Troop A, Indiana, the troopers’ 2022 IUP Homecoming Detail included 78 traffic stops, two arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol, two arrests for drug-related DUI, two arrests for DUI arrests involving both alcohol and drugs, the issuance of 48 traffic citations and the handing out of 18 written warnings to motorists.
State police also handled one crash investigation in White Township and made a series of criminal arrests, including two for carrying false identification, four for drug possession, four for firearms violations, two for misrepresentations of age, two for public drunkenness, four for possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, three for receiving stolen property, one for resisting arrest, nine for underage drinking, and one involving the serving of a warrant.
At least one court hearing has occurred involving weekend activity. Devante Ayquill Chance, 30, of Norristown, Montgomery County, waived a felony count of flight to avoid apprehension, as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, possession of a small amount of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor count of evading arrest and a summary count regarding restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch scheduled formal arraignment for Nov. 29 before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force, and changed the bond on Chance from $50,000 cash to $50,000 unsecured, allowing Chance to be released from Indiana County Jail.