As part of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s mission of community service and serving the public good, the IUP Kathleen Jones White Writing Center is partnering with the Indiana Free Library to offer free writing tutoring for the community.
The first Community Writing Center will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Indiana Free Library, located at the corner of Philadelphia and Ninth streets in Indiana.
An additional writing tutoring session is planned for April 18 from 6 to 8 p.m., also at the Indiana Free Library.
Volunteers from the Jones White Writing Center will offer tutoring twice this term as part of our community service initiative.
This unique initiative is part of a new partnership with the Jones White Writing Center and the Indiana Free Library.
The goal of the Community Writing Center is to provide writing support and access to literacy instruction for the broader Indiana community.
The volunteer personnel for the Community Writing Center will be comprised of IUP students, staff and faculty. Community members — both adults and children — are welcome to bring their writing for one-on-one tutoring and writing feedback.
Writing tutors can help community members with any stage of the writing process and with any piece of writing.
Additionally, tutors can assist with idea generation and brainstorming, responding to drafts and supporting revision, and helping community members edit their work. Writing support includes but is not limited to:
• Poetry, short stories, longer works, autobiography, idea generation
• Job search documents, including résumé and cover letters
• Scholarship and application essays for college
• Personal writing projects
• Community writing projects
• Business plans and proposals
• Homework and reading support for children
The Community Writing Center is a walk-in service; individuals interested in a session should bring their writing when they come for a session. Tutorials may last anywhere from 10 minutes to 45 minutes, depending on demand.
The IUP Jones White Writing Center annually provides writing tutorials and one-on-one help to more than 4,000 students of all majors and levels. It was established at IUP as the IUP Composition Clinic in 1971; it became the IUP Writing Center in 1981. In 2015, David White made a gift to support the Writing Center in honor of his late wife, Kathleen Jones White, a 1956 IUP graduate and dean emerita of IUP’s College of Human Ecology (now College of Health and Human Services).
Pending pandemic-related issues, refreshments will be offered. For more information or questions, contact the Community Writing Center at w-cen ter@iup.edu.