The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board of directors meeting Sept. 16 at Hilton Garden Inn in Indiana.
The board discussed many important issues including IUP, membership drives, the county budget, Women’s Summit and more.
CHAMBER UPDATE
Chamber President Mark Hilliard began his report by discussing the upcoming Indiana County Women’s Summit scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
“The first year of the Women’s Summit was a sellout and a tremendous success back in 2019,” Hilliard said.
“We are even more excited about this year’s event as we feel the agenda we have lined up will be even more empowering and engaging than before.”
The summit will feature keynote speaker Arahdna Oliphant, CEO of Leadership Pittsburgh. It will also involve a number of small-group interactive breakout sessions covering a variety of topics.
“Arahdna is a dynamic speaker and I think the attendees will love her message,” Hilliard stated.
Participants can RSVP as an individual or a group by contacting the chamber office. Space is limited and the event was a sellout in the past, so Hilliard advises to RSVP right away.
It was announced the chamber will be holding a membership drive beginning Friday. Businesses who have not been a chamber member for the past 24 months are eligible to receive a complimentary six-month basic membership by signing up during the dates of the drive. Current chamber members who refer a new business to sign up during this time will also receive the equivalent of a basic membership credit if the new business renews after the six-month complimentary period.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for any business who has not been a member before or not been a member for a while to join for free with no strings attached,” Hilliard said. “We have a lot of fantastic things lined up over the next six months that members will be able to take advantage of and I also feel that it will be a great chance for everyone to recognize all of the great benefits that the chamber has to offer its membership.”
One of the events that Hilliard was referring to is the Chamber Edge program. The Edge will be a series of two-hour workshops, one each month over the next four months, that will provide opportunities for businesses and individuals to get the necessary tools to take themselves and their companies to the next level.
“There are a number of challenges that we continue to hear about from businesses and we hope these workshops will help to address some of those,” Hilliard explained. “We will be covering topics such as employee retention, recruiting the right employees and how to become a better leader. After the last 18-24 months, I think all businesses could use a refresher in some of these areas.”
The Chamber Edge will feature speakers from Parkhurst Business Solutions and the John Maxwell Group. More details will be announced soon with the first workshop starting in mid-October.
IUP
Dr. Michael Driscoll, president of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, made a presentation to the board detailing the university’s strategic plan, which will serve as the guide for IUP over the next five years.
The plan, adopted in 2020, was made after receiving input from more than 600 people in all walks of campus life. Driscoll stated the overarching theme from those conversations is that IUP must put students first in everything that they do.
“While the past several years have been challenging, IUP is making the necessary changes today that will ensure we are here to meet the needs of our students and our community well into the future,” Driscoll explained. “Our goal is to transform the culture at IUP and create an environment where each student knows how much we value and care for them; an environment that challenges them and helps them become more than they ever could have imagined.”
The new strategic plan involves seven core principles and five impact areas of implementation. As part of the plan, IUP is also striving to better showcase what they do best and offer programs that students want to get the jobs they desire. The plan is called IUP NextGen.
“We believe that NextGen will help IUP students today, which will in-turn help IUP students of the future,” Driscoll stated. “Each class at IUP leaves a legacy for other classes to learn from, and having successful students will beget more successful students, which will help our financial outlook.”
Additionally, Driscoll reported that with the number of high school students in Pennsylvania continuing to decline, IUP will continue to spend responsibly and look to grow revenues in ways that will give both short-term and long-term benefits.
“We also must continue expanding our partnerships with high schools, community colleges, and employers so that more people want to be a part of the good work we do here,” Driscoll said.
Driscoll concluded his presentation by discussing the recent workforce reductions made at the university. He reported they will not be retrenching faculty or furloughing other unionized employees this year. According to Driscoll, any remaining reductions will come from eliminating some staff positions and by not filling open spots in many areas.
“The work we have been doing to reverse our financial picture is already helping,” Driscoll explained. “We still have a long road ahead, but things look better now than they did a year ago.”
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
County Commissioner Mike Keith began the local report by stating that the county is currently working on the upcoming county budget and that he anticipates a few challenges this year during the process.
“One of the more important parts of this process is interacting with our employees and helping them to understand their roles in the process as well as understand each area’s budget as it contributes to the overall figure,” Keith stated.
Keith stated the commissioners have identified five budget goals for this year and that the commissioners are also starting to pre-plan for where Indiana County could be in the next few years.
“We have to recognize the cost of some of the services, work with our directors, and work within our means to make this all work,” Keith reported. “I have a strong feeling that we will accomplish this and be able to develop a solid plan for the future.”
STATE GOVERNMENT
State Rep. Jim Struzzi began the state report by discussing the recent mask mandate by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
“Our office has been receiving a lot of feedback on both sides of this issue,” Struzzi explained. “Everyone wants the students to be safe; however, many parents want the opportunity to make their own choices. The legislature is going to be going back into session a week earlier than anticipated so that we can discuss this issue further.”
Struzzi stated that another issue that will be discussed is the possible expiration on Thursday of many regulations that were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have found that the suspension or easing of some regulations to be quite beneficial and want to do our due diligence to see if there are any that should be extended beyond September 30,” Struzzi stated.
In addition, Struzzi said that the legislature plans on looking into issues such as workforce, the unemployment compensation system and funding for the state system of higher education.
ICDC
Byron Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, began his report by updating the board on work by the partners at the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations, including the county commissioners and our legislative leadership, to address the potential impacts of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Stauffer indicated the group is hard at work looking at multiple opportunities involving the coal-fired generating stations in the region.
“We are looking first of all at how we might be able to help these power plants improve or transition into something more sustainable,” Stauffer said. “We want to see how we and they can address the environmental issues while still allowing Indiana County to be a key player and leader in the energy industry.”
Stauffer continued his report by reminding the board that Indiana County is still offering the CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund program, which is available to eligible businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19.
The CARES Act RLF loan program can provide 100 percent financing equal to six months of working capital, up to $50,000. The interest rate is 0 percent fixed for the life of the loan. There are no required principal payments for the first 12 months and loan terms for up to 60 months for a total of 72 months.
Anyone interested may contact the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development at (724) 465-2662 or info@indianacounty ceo.com.
Stauffer also discussed an $8.526 million grant application that the Office of Planning & Development recently submitted on behalf of the County Commissioners to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development for broadband improvements to unserved and underserved rural areas of Indiana County.
“Broadband continues to be one of the top county priorities and we are consistently looking for ways to attract grant funds and develop partnerships to continue to address the digital divide that still exists in our communities.”
Stauffer concluded the ICDC report by stating that his office along with the CEO affiliates are continuing to respond to more economic development opportunities with increased inquiries for local buildings and business park property.
BCDA
On Aug. 31, Cambria County Commissioners Thomas Cherisky and Scott Hunt, Indiana County Commissioners Robin Gorman and Sherene Hess, County Conservation and Recreation Authority Director Cliff Kitner and Indiana County Parks and Trails Director Ed Patterson met with supporters of the Cambria and Indiana County trail system in Vintondale. The group spoke of their appreciation of the project by the people who live in and visit the area because of the trails.
“For the first time in our history, quality of life is leading economic development, not the other way around,” Hunt said. “People are living where they want to live and not necessarily where they have to live for work.”
Gorman agreed that the county trails are an asset, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have seen more activity on our trails and in our parks and that is why we are here,” Gorman said. “That’s our job, to continue to develop the next thing that people want in their backyard and in their community.”
Hess commented that she often thinks about how the trails have been an important part of many people’s lives.
“We are so fortunate to have this here in our region,” Hess said.
MEMEBERSHIP
Upcoming chamber member events include:
• Coffee Talk, Tuesday at 8 a.m. at the chamber office
• Ribbon-cutting, Wednesday at Philly Street Candle Bar
• Business After Hours, Thursday at IUP STEAM Shop
• Candidate’s Night, Oct. 12 on YouTube/Facebook Live
• Indiana County Women’s Summit, Oct. 19 at noon at the KCAC
The chamber will meet next Oct. 21 at a location to be determined.