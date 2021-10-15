Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Office of International Education will present several events celebrating International Education Week at IUP beginning Monday through Oct. 22, including a naturalization ceremony on Oct. 22 hosted by IUP.
International Education Week is a joint initiative between the United States Department of State and United States Department of Education to promote cross-cultural awareness, prepare students for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn and exchange experiences in the United States.
A total of 28 candidates for citizenship from 21 different countries are expected to be part of the naturalization ceremony by the United States Customs and Immigration Service, which will take place at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 in Toretti Auditorium at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll will make remarks during the event.
This fall, IUP welcomed more than 400 international students from some 53 countries.
Funding for events for the week is provided by the Office of International Education and IUP Student Co-Operative Association. All events are free and open to the community, unless otherwise noted.
Events to celebrate the week include:
• Monday: International Lunch and Cultural Fair, noon to 1:15 p.m., Sutton Hall Blue Room. Lunch will be served, and there will be a poster display by some of IUP’s international students, designed to share aspects of their home cultures.
• Monday: Six O’Clock Series: Careers in Diplomacy, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Hadley Union Building Ohio Room. Danielle Harms, diplomat in residence for New York Metro (the states of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania) will discuss her career and student opportunities with the U.S. Department of State. Harms, a Pennsylvania native, has been a career member of the U.S. Foreign Service for more than 18 years.
• Tuesday: Study Away Fair, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Leonard Hall lobby. Representatives of programs, students who have studied abroad, and faculty leaders of programs to study away from IUP for a summer, semester or academic year will be available to answer questions and offer information.
• Wednesday: Department of Foreign Languages Programs and Activities Fair, 6 to 8 p.m., Leonard Hall room B11. Members of the academic department will discuss the courses they teach, provide information on programs offered by IUP, and will provide insight on how students are taking advantage of the worlds of opportunity open through the study of world languages.
• Thursday: International Poetry Night, 7 p.m., IUP Performing Arts Center (space between Fisher and Waller halls). As participants read their poems, the poems will be projected in the original language and in English.
• Oct. 22: U.S. Citizenship Naturalization Ceremony, 11 a.m., Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex Toretti Auditorium.
For more information about the events, contact the IUP Office of International Education at (724) 357-2295 or via email at Intl-Education@iup.edu.
Events also are listed on the Office of International Education webpage: www.iup.edu/interna tional/iew.