The Underground Railroad in Blairsville will be the subject of a program on Wednesday at 3 p.m. held via Zoom. The program is free and open to the community. Exploring the Underground Railroad in Blairsville will be presented by project staff and volunteers. This program is a panel discussion about how the Underground Railroad impacted Indiana County. The Zoom link for this program is https://iupvideo.zoom.us/j/93834950773.
The program is part of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement Diversity Research Presentation Series. The series is a collaboration of MCSLE and other departments at IUP, who are doing research or work that relates to diversity, equity and inclusion on campus. The final program in the Research Presentation Series, free and open to the community, is on Aug. 4 from 6 to 7 p.m.
The Role of Diversity and Inclusion in the Field of Safety Sciences will be presented by a faculty panel including Department of Safety Sciences associate professors Dr. Laura Helmrich-Rhodes, Dr. Luz Marin and Dr. Wanda Minnick; and Dr. Annah Hill, assistant chairperson of the Department of Communication Disorders, Special Education and Disability Services. The panel will discuss multidisciplinary perspectives on inclusion and diversity in the safety sciences and will explore the benefits of physical accommodations, mental health awareness and diverse communication in a safe and healthful workplace. Panelists also will share related topics in which research activity is occurring.
The Zoom meeting ID for the Aug. 4 program is https://iupvideo.zoom.us/j/94391906034.