INDIANA — Indiana University of Pennsylvania will present a number of programs in honor of Black History Month, including a visit from the True Black History Traveling Museum and a program with distinguished Black IUP alumni. All of the programs are free and open to the community.
On Feb. 9, IUP will host the True Black History Traveling Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Elkin Hall Great Room.
The exhibit includes a collection of rare, authentic artifacts dating from the late 1700’s to the 21st century, including historical information and highlights of great contributions by Black Americans.
Two programs during February will showcase outstanding IUP Black alumni.
Alumni will be celebrated during IUP Celebrating Black Excellence on Feb. 9 and Feb. 23. These alumni will share experiences that put them in their respective professions and led them to the success they have achieved.
The IUP Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement will then honor and recognize those persons for their success. Both programs will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Elkin Hall Great Room.
On Feb. 9, the program will recognize IUP alumni from Omega Psi Phi fraternity to discuss the organization’s important service work in the Pittsburgh region, which includes distributing clothing and food to families and leading education programs for youth.
Other events planned for the month include:
• Wednesday, Lunch & Learn, Topic: “Sudan: Protests & Power,” 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Elkin Hall. In April 2019, following protests, a coup overthrew Omar Bashir, ending his 30 years in power. In the years since this change, tension between the power of the people and the power of the military has continued. This presentation will explore the changes that have occurred in this period of time, looking at the goals of the protesters and the military, and the changes that have taken place in Sudan.
• Wednesday, “Leadership in a Multicultural Society Series: Anti-Racism,” 3 to 4 p.m., Elkin Hall Great Room. Attendees will engage in self-reflection on racist events where they were perpetrators or victims.
• Feb. 17-18, Black History Month Art Gallery. This event is a showcase of Black art and performance, with an open mic and reception on Feb. 18 at 4:30 p.m.
• Feb. 17, “Legacy and Life of the Honorable Marcus Garvey,” presented by Miles Henderson, 6:30 p.m. The program will be offered via Zoom, with refreshments served in the Elkin Hall Great Room during the event. Henderson, an IUP graduate, founded True Culture University during his time as a student.
His program will analyze Garvey’s legacy and impact and the work of his organization, the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA). The conclusion of the discussion will focus on the Marcus Garvey Bronze Project, which will honor Garvey with a statue to be placed at the African Union HQ in Ethiopia.
• Feb. 21, IUP Six O’Clock Series, 6 p.m., Hadley Union Building Ohio Room, “My Road to Success After IUP,” by Chef Arnold Ivey, IUP Culinary Alumni and Food Network personality. Ivey is the executive chef at the Iron Rock Tap House in Greensburg.
He will be sharing his story of the challenges of being a Black chef in the culinary field, and how the education and experiences at IUP prepared him for the next level in his career. This program is co-sponsored by IUP Libraries, the IUP Academy of Culinary Arts and the Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement.
Additional events designed for IUP students include a number of social media events and trivia contests, a leadership conference, and a soul food night co-sponsored by the Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement and the Office of Housing, Residential Living and Dining.
More information on these events is available on the IUP calendar, www.iup.edu.