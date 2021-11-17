A scholarship is available through the Janessa Fleming Memorial Fund. This fund was established in memory of Janessa Fleming and will award scholarships as well as grants to 501©3 charities that best reflect the beautiful and compassionate person Janessa was.
This scholarship is open to anyone who is seeking a career which directly benefits the deaf community such as Audiology, Deaf Education, Speech Pathology, etc., as well as to any deaf or hard of hearing persons wishing to continue their post-secondary education in any field.
An application may be obtained at www.Janessa.info on the home page or by writing to request one at the address below. The application and supporting documents must be mailed to Janessa Fleming Memorial Fund Scholarship, 40 Janessa Drive, Indiana, PA 15701. The deadline is March 25.