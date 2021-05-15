After a COVID-19 related hiatus, Evergreen After School Club is planning to bring back the popular Kiss A Pig fundraising activity to the 158th Indiana County Fair.
The EASC Board of Directors have begun preparations for Kiss A Pig 2021 and is actively looking for contestants.
In 2019 the event raised $20,000 that helped fill financial gaps created by limitations related to federal and state grants.
Participating Kiss A Pig contestants are currently being recruited and will compete for top fundraising honors.
Participants will be closely assisted in their efforts by Evergreen After School Club representatives.
At the conclusion of the competition the top fundraiser has the honor of kissing Olivia, a live pig, in front of a hometown crowd at the 158th Indiana County Fair on Aug. 31, and Evergreen After School Club will receive much-needed funds.
“Kiss A Pig is a fun and engaging way to raise much-needed funds for the Evergreen After School Club, while at the same time promoting your community involvement and your affiliated company or organization and the programs of Evergreen After School Club,” said David Janusek, EASC director of operations/learning specialist.
Organizers are planning the 2021 Kick Off for May 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., Indiana.
The event is open to the public and will feature the 2021 Kiss A Pig contestants and an appearance by Olivia, the most kissable pig in Indiana County.
In honor of Olivia, Noble Stein Brewing Company will have Therapy Pig on tap and the PA BBQ Pig Rig will be on site offering their menu for sale to attendees.
Joyce Sharman, EASC board president and 2019 top Kiss A Pig fundraiser stated, “I was thrilled and proud to be the winner of the Kiss A Pig Contest in 2019! It was an amazing experience that was not only great fun, but helped to fund the excellent programs offered to the kids of the Evergreen After School Club. Please come out and join us for our kick off and not only meet the contestants, but meet the delightful Olivia and help support this wonderful event.”
If you are interested in becoming a contestant or nominating a contestant, contact David Janusek, Evergreen After School Club director of operations/learning specialist, at (724) 910-1475 or djanusek@ evergreen.org for more information.
The Evergreen After School Club is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the educational and character development of boys and girls in a safe and caring environment. Evergreen After School Club serves over 1000 members and their families in Indiana County.