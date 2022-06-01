Indiana-based Fr. McNelis Council No. 1481 of Knights of Columbus has awarded scholarships to two qualifying high school students for their post-secondary education.
The council awarded $1,500 to Ashley Felitsky, a granddaughter of Charles Pangonis, and a scholarship of $1,000 to Rebekah Young, a granddaughter of Eugene Thomas.
Ashley, of Cranberry Township, Butler County, is a member of St. Ferdinand Parish. She graduated from Seneca Valley High School and plans to attend Duquesne University to study business.
Rebekah, of Harrison City, Westmoreland County, is a member of St. Barbara Parish. A home-schooled student, she has been accepted to major in music performance and dramatic arts at University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D.
The Council No. 1481 scholarships this year were funded by gifts in memory of knights Frank Sibley and Robert Dalecki from their families. The children and grandchildren of members of the council are eligible for the assistance.