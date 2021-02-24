A polylumber bench has been installed at the offices of the Indiana County Conservation District, 435 Hamill Road in White Township.
The Environmental Issues Committee of the League of Women Voters of Indiana County earned the bench by collecting over 500 pounds of plastic film from locations around Indiana Borough and White Township. The bench challenge is offered by Trex, a company that reuses recycled plastic film to make a variety of useful objects.
The project is intended to raise awareness and reduce the use of plastic. The EIC has focused on plastic issues since 2018.
The committee will collect plastic for its next challenge. Collection bins are located at the YMCA of Indiana County along Ben Franklin Road and at the White Township Recreation Complex along East Pike. The following plastics are acceptable: store bags, bubble wrap, bread bags, newspaper bags and dry cleaning bags.
For more information, contact the LWVIC at lwvin dianacounty@gmail.com.