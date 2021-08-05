The members of the board of the League of Women Voters of Indiana County met in July to plan informational events about the voting process in Pennsylvania.
Candidates Night will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. in the Indiana Area Senior High School Auditorium, one week prior to Election Day on Nov. 2.
Candidates Night is a free, public program and all community members are encouraged to participate. The league has been leading nonpartisan voter registration and education efforts in Indiana County since 1973.