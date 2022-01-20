The League of Women Voters of Indiana County will host a free virtual program on climate action on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Dr. Bonnie McGill, of the Climate & Rural Systems Partnership, will speak at 7 p.m. at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh. Socializing begins at 6:30 p.m.
For a Zoom link, email lwvindianacounty@gmail.com.
The Climate & Rural Systems Partnership supports people to share perspectives on climate change and climate justice; find common ground; build a vision for a hopeful future; practice having conversations; and meet people who think, feel and live differently.
McGill is an ecosystem ecologist with a Ph.D. from Michigan State University and currently a Science Communication Fellow with the Climate & Rural Systems Partnership at Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh.
McGill grew up in Home, Indiana County.