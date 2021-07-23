The 113th Learn settlement reunion will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Kinport Assembly of God Church Pavilion, 5658 Route 240 Highway, Cherry Tree, 3.3 miles east of Cookport.
There will be a pot luck dinner at the pavilion, followed by a short program and White Elephant sale. Music, poems, jokes, skits or stories are welcome. Bring an item for the sale and a lawn chair if desired.
An all-day display of family history items and photos will also be available. Tours to cemeteries, homesteads and the Learn Settlement sign will take place.