The Indiana Free Library reminds the public that one-hour reservations for computer use are available on Mondays from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call (724) 465-8841 to reserve a time slot.
The summer reading program is in full swing. Join our teen program “Hogwarts:101” and learn about ancient runes. The lesson will focus on teaching this form of writing used by witches and wizards hundreds of years ago. The youth program “Imagine Your Story” will be reading “The Lion and the Mouse” on Monday, “Elves and the Shoemaker” on Tuesday and “John Henry” on Thursday.
Join both groups at www.indianafreelibrary.org under our Youth Programs tab.
The library also is offering an adult reading challenge. One book read will be equal to one point tallied. The reader with the most points on Aug. 31 will win a Kindle Fire provided by the library. Register at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
Looking for a fun socially distant activity with your family? Come “Chalk-R-Walk.” The library will be participating in the Downtown Indiana event on July 25 with a day of chalk art from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Chalk will be provided.
The library has a limited number of owl and other facemasks available as a fundraising opportunity. There are many to choose from, including sports teams. All masks have a wire nose bridge and are either three ply or have an opening for a filter. Send an email request to reference@indianafreelibrary. org and make your selection. Donations can be made by check to Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana PA 15701. Please note “Owl Mask Project” in the memo line of your check.
Library programming, Zoom book clubs and story times continue to be offered online at www.indianafreelibrary.org. Many digital services are offered via the library website including e-books and audio books on the cloudLibrary, online learning with Gale Courses, and Learning Express for job seekers, the full Power Library, streaming movies, music concerts, Great Courses and more. All library materials are now available through a grab-and-go service on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.