The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 3 to 3:30 p.m., Cruise into Kindergarten, www.indianafreelibrary.org; Facebook; YouTube. This week the lesson will be on letters and sounds. For registration information, contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
• 7 to 8 p.m., We Be Bookin’ Tween Book Club, “Let’s Go Swimming on Doomsday,” by Natalie C. Anderson.
Read the chosen titles from the cloudLibrary or get a real copy of a book by calling or emailing ahead of time and reserving it through the GrabNGo service.
Call (724) 465-8841 or email iflgrabngo@indianafreelibrary.org.
For registration information contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
3 to 3:30 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House, www.indianafreelibrary.org; IFL Facebook Page; YouTube.
Tuesdays are mainly for little ones from birth to 4 years old, but everyone is welcome.
WEDNESDAY
3 p.m., Crafternoon … on Facebook. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. Participants learn new skills and fun techniques with variety of different crafts. A list of supplies and detailed instructions are provided, and most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Classics Book Club on Zoom, “The Awakening,” by Kate Chopin.
Read the chosen titles from the cloudLibrary or get a real copy of a book by calling or emailing ahead of time and reserving it through the Grab-N-Go service. Call (724) 465-8841 or email iflgrabngo@indianafreelibrary.org.
Contact Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com to register.
• 3 to 3:30 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House, www.indianafreelibrary.org; IFL Facebook Page; YouTube.
Thursdays are geared for kids ages 4 to 8 as the stories are longer and usually nonfiction, but everyone is welcome.
o o o
The librarians have been busy these past few weeks adding many new books to the collection after having to take a break from getting new materials over the summer.
The library is adding favorite authors, bestsellers and subjects.
These books are all available during our Grab-N-Go Service available Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Request up to five books by emailing iflgrabingo@indianafreelibrary.org or by calling (724) 465-8841.
If you have read a new release during the pandemic and you would like to donate your gently used hardback book please check the Wish List at https://indianafreelibrary.org/how-to-help/donate/wish-list.html to see if it is on the list.
Also, to donate a book from the Wish List to the library, find instructions at the website above.