The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of programs for the week beginning Monday.
Monday
• 11 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This delightful program introduces your baby, birth to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Each week, the library will showcase a brand-new easy picture book that has recently joined the collection. This virtual program will be posted to the IFL website before 11 a.m. each Monday.
• 7 to 8 p.m., We Be Bookin’ Tween Book Club, “Inside Out and Back Again,” by Thanhha Lai (Ages 8-12). The club is suitable for children ages 9-14 unless otherwise noted. Titles range from fiction and fantasy to nonfiction, history and culture, and even include some popular graphic novels. Hard copies of each title are available at the library for checkout using the GrabNGo service. Email Val at least a day before the meeting for a Zoom link to the discussion.
Tuesday
3 to 3:30 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Val’s chickens are back and at it again this fall.
Spoiler alert: There are more of them to enjoy the story with! Join Val and her fluffy girls for a fun Storytime and craft each Tuesday.
Follow the link on the website to the Storytime any time after 3 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Wednesday
• 3 p.m., Crafternoon … on Facebook. Join Lauri on Facebook and learn how to make a fun new craft. The library will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
• 7 p.m., IFL Board of Trustees monthly meeting. Meetings are held in the community room and the library will post the Zoom link prior to the meeting. These meetings are open to the public.
Thursday
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club, “The Innocents Abroad,” by Mark Twain. “Who could read the program for the excursion without longing to make one of the parties?” So, Mark Twain acclaims his voyage from New York City to Europe and the Holy Land in June 1867. His adventures produced “The Innocents Abroad,” a book so funny and provocative it made him an international star for the rest of his life. Books are available at the library. Contact Lauri at if lteens@gmail.com for more information on this book club.
• 3 to 4 p.m., The Craft House (new Arts and Crafts Club). In this weekly virtual meeting, participants will learn about the many types of art and crafts while working on some projects. Participants also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us. A local artist may even pop in for a brief interview of why they love their profession. Each club meeting will have a little bit of a history lesson, with some subjects such as chemistry, biology, American culture and culinary science thrown in.
Many projects will be nature-themed.
Some endeavors such as book sculpture or watercolor painting may carry over for a couple of weeks. Most of the materials for the art and crafts can be found at home or at low cost at a dollar store.
Many times, materials (like the books for the book sculptures), will be provided by the library and Val will announce when those are needed and available for pickup in the Children’s Department. Each week will be a simple introduction to the unbelievably huge world of arts and crafts and the people that have and still do work in that great big world. Some projects may be simple and some may be a little difficult, but participants should all have fun and take pride in their creations.
The group will also discuss an art exhibition at the library if there are enough interested individuals. The program is free and open to the public.
o o o
The library is more than halfway through Library Card Sign-up Month and is giving away a bag of library goodies, including a Kindle Fire. Enter by getting a new library card, upgrading your card to one of the new plastic cards, half-price this month, or by completing our “Library card BINGO” game.