The Indiana Free Library has scheduled a lineup of free programs for the week of Nov. 9.
The library’s new “Points of Culture Series” interview will be with local acrylic artist Mark Altrogge on Zoom Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Monday
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Cruise into Kindergarten — www.indianafreelibrary.org; Facebook; YouTube. For registration information, contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
• 7-8 p.m.: IFL Virtual Book Club: Garden Spells by Sarah Addison Allen
Read the chosen titles from the cloudLibrary or get a real copy of a book by calling or emailing ahead and reserving a copy through the GrabNGo service. Call (724) 465-8841 or email iflgrabngo@indianafreelibrary.org.
Tuesday
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House — www.indianafreelibrary.org; IFL Facebook Page; You Tube.
Tuesdays are mainly for our little ones ages birth to 4, but everyone is welcome.
• 7-8 p.m.: Mark Altrogge, Art in Acrylics — Webinar; www.indianafreelibrary.org; IFL Facebook.
A popular local artist whose work is viewed all over our area will be offering his insights on the act of painting and sources of inspiration. Hear his stories about this growing medium to encourage developing artists.
Wednesday
Closed for Veterans Day
Thursday
3-3:30 p.m. Storytime at the Hen House — www.indianafreelibrary.org; IFL Facebook Page; YouTube
Thursdays are geared more for children 4-8 as the stories are longer and usually, non-fiction, but everyone is welcome.
The library’s grab-n-go services is still available Monday 4-7 p.m., Tuesday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Request up to five books by emailing iflgrabingo@indianafreelibrary.org or by calling (724) 465-8841.
You can still sign up for a free two-year library card until Dec. 31.