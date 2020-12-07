The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs beginning Monday.
TUESDAY
• 3-3:30 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House, www.indianafreelibrary.org, IFL Facebook and YouTube. Tuesday’s are mainly for little ones from birth to 4 years old, but everyone is welcome.
• 7-8 p.m., “Points of Culture” Zoom Webinar with a holiday craft celebration. Join Kate as she takes a festive tour around Indiana County.
WEDNESDAY
• 3 p.m., Crafternoon on Facebook. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. Learn new skills and fun techniques making a variety of different crafts. A list of supplies and detailed instructions will be provided. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
• 6:30-7:30 p.m., a discussion on good government. Fair Districts, Indiana County is hosting a Zoom discussion to educate citizens about rules reform in the Pennsylvania Legislature. “Dysfunction by Design: How PA State House Rules Game the System, Silence Debate, and Damage Democracy” will address how the procedural rules voted on in the House at the beginning of the new legislative session affect ordinary citizens. Email Fair Districts, Indiana at fdpa.indiana@gmail.com for information about how to join the discussion.
THURSDAY
• 10:30-11:30 a.m., Classics Book Club on Zoom. This month’s discussion will be on “The Age of Innocence” by Edith Wharton. You can read the chosen titles from the cloudLibrary or you can get a real copy of a book by calling or emailing ahead of time and reserving a copy through the Grab-N-Go service. Call (724) 465-8841 or email iflgrabngo@indianafreelibrary.org.
• 3-3:30 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House, www.indianafreelibrary.org, Facebook and YouTube. Thursday’s are geared more for kids 4 to 8, as the stories are longer and usually non-fiction, but everyone is welcome.
Grab-N-Go Services are available Monday 4-7 p.m., Tuesday 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.