The Indiana Free Library will be closed from Thursday to Jan. 2 in observance of Christmas and New Year’s. The digital resources on the website are always available. The library will reopen Jan. 2 for Grab-N-Go service.
Dec. 31 is the last day to request a free two-year library card.
For a holiday activity, you can make your own gingerbread house, barn, etc., or buy a kit to assemble. Then post some pictures of your creation on our IFL Taster’s Club Facebook page so that the community can share in the fun of the holiday season. “Like” your favorite and votes will be tallied to name a winner.
Pictures can be posted on Facebook until Dec. 30. Be sure to include yourself in the picture, too, so your entry will be valid. The winner will be determined on New Year’s Day; make sure you vote before the 1 p.m. deadline Dec. 30. The prize of a $25 Barnes & Noble gift certificate will be mailed Jan. 2.
Below are the free programs for the week of Dec. 21.
Monday
• 3 to 3:30 p.m.: Cruise into Kindergarten; www.indianafreelibrary.org, Facebook, YouTube. For registration information contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com. This week’s lesson will be on bubbles. The new session will begin on Jan. 11. Register now for the next session.
• 7 to 8 p.m.: We Be Bookin’. “The Bone Sparrow” by Zana Fraillion.*
Tuesday
• 11 a.m. to noon: American History Book Club. “1 Dead in Attic” by Chris Rose.*
• 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House; www.indianafreelibrary.org, IFL Facebook Page, YouTube. Tuesdays are mainly for our little ones age birth to 4 years old, but everyone is welcome.
Wednesday
3 p.m.: Crafternoon on Facebook. A list of supplies and detailed instructions will be provided. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs. This week, learn how to make a tabletop tree with bowtie pasta and a foam cone, then decorate it any way you want.
*You can read the chosen titles from the cloudLibrary or you can get a real copy of a book by calling or emailing ahead of time and reserving your copy through our Grab-N-Go service. You can call (724) 465-8841 or email iflgrabngo@indianafreelibrary.org.