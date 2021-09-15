So easy a child can do it! That’s the message of the new self-check stations on the first floor and Children’s Department of the Indiana Free Library.
The library now offers patrons the ability to check out materials safely with stations that are nearly touch-free, according to a news release.
“This enhances our patrons’ ability to stay safe in the library environment and still enjoy all of the wonderful reads that the library offers,” said Kate Geiger, library director, in a news release. “New systems by Envisionware have been installed. All summer long many volunteers and staff members have been adding tags to the books to work with the new systems. This will transform library efficiency, and we hope that people will enjoy the convenience.”
Just like at the grocery store, now library patrons will have the option for a quick check-out or full service as usual.
Hours will soon be expanding but they currently are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
COVID protections are still in place because of the presence of children in the environment.
September is Library Card month and there are new options for library cards. See the website at www.indianafreelibrary.org and see what’s new.