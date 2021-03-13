The Indiana Free Library announces the following lineup of free programs for the week of March 15.
MONDAY
• 3–3:30 p.m.: Cruise into Kindergarten — www.ind ianafreelibrary.org, Facebook, YouTube. The class this week is “Shapes and Patterns.” For registration information, contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
• 7-8 p.m.: We Be Book N’ IFL Tween Book — “My Family Divided,” by Diane Guerrero Club (ages 10-14). This book club is suitable for children ages 9-14 unless otherwise noted. Titles range from fiction and fantasy to non-fiction, history and culture, and even includes some popular graphic novels. Hard copies of each title are available at the library for checkout using the GrabNGo service. Email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com at least a day before the meeting to get a Zoom link to the discussion.
TUESDAY
3-3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House — www.indianafreelibrary.org, IFL Facebook Page, YouTube. Tuesdays are mainly for little ones ages birth to 4 years old, but everyone is welcome. The theme for this week is “Children’s Craft Week.”
WEDNESDAY
• 3 p.m.: Crafternoon … on Facebook. Join us as we learn how to make a fun new craft each week. You will learn new skills and fun techniques as we make a variety of different crafts. We will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Stories and Stars. We’ll read a story about stars in the current night sky or grab a book from the science collection.
After story time, we’ll look at cool astronomy websites or explore stars on our own by using a star app. The recorded video will be posted onto the IFL Facebook page and website by 3 p.m. every Wednesday.
If you have any questions, email Val at ifl kidsfun@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
3-3:30: Storytime at the Hen House — www.indiana freelibrary.org, IFL Facebook Page, YouTube. Thursdays are geared more for kids 4-8 as the stories are longer and usually, nonfiction, but everyone is welcome. We will continue our theme of “Children’s Craft Week.”