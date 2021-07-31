Library.jpg
Indiana Free Library’s charter class of Code Brave Camp wrapped up July 23. Using block coding, students learned how to create simple games using loops and conditionals and even learned how to debug programs. Library officials are proud of all of the students who participated and would also like to thank the volunteers for all of the help. Code Brave is a free coding program, open to third to eighth graders, and offered by the library in collaboration with the American Association of University Women. Watch the library website for fall and spring activities with the Code Brave program.In front, from left, are Ali Ali SeifAllah, Ava Wissinger, Jackson Carr Second row: Macy Evans, Sydney Carr, Grayson Varner, Nathaniel Castle and Calen McKelvy. Back row: Lillian Clemmons, Lauri Fletcher, Bryce Lauer and Kristine Delcoco.

 Submitted photo

The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.

TUESDAY

11 a.m. to noon, True Story Book Club: “Sybil Exposed,” by Debbie Nathan.

The True Story Book Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. on Zoom. Members read and discuss many different subjects and issues from countries around the world. It just has to be a true story. For a Zoom invite, email Val at iflkdisfun@gmail.com. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using GrabNGo service.

THURSDAY

3 p.m., Crafternoon … on Facebook. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. The library will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.

