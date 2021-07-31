The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
TUESDAY
11 a.m. to noon, True Story Book Club: “Sybil Exposed,” by Debbie Nathan.
The True Story Book Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. on Zoom. Members read and discuss many different subjects and issues from countries around the world. It just has to be a true story. For a Zoom invite, email Val at iflkdisfun@gmail.com. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using GrabNGo service.
THURSDAY
3 p.m., Crafternoon … on Facebook. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. The library will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.