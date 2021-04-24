It is the end of National Volunteer Week and Indiana Free Library misses its volunteers.
The library is in search of part-time, temporary volunteers to work on a book tagging project.
Any available time will be appreciated.
The project is estimated to take three to six months. If you are able to offer time to help, call the library (724) 465-8841 or send and email to reference@indi anafreelib rary.org.
Due to the possibility of inclement weather, the Annual Kite Fly has been moved to May 15th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be at the ballfield at Blue Spruce Park.
The library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
Cruise into Kindergarten, 3 to 3:30 p.m, www.indianafreelibrary.org, IFL Facebook page or YouTube.
The class this week is magnets.
For registration information, contact Val at iflkids fun@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
• IFL American History Book Club, 11 a.m. to noon, “A Land So Strange,” by Andres Resendez. The IFL American History Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Materials are chosen from member and moderator suggestions along a chronological path in American history.
Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using our GrabNGo service. For an Zoom invitation to our monthly meeting, please email Val at iflkids fun@gmail.com.
• Storytime at the Hen House, 3 to 3:30 p.m., www.indianafreelibrary.org, IFL Facebook page or YouTube. Tuesdays are mainly for kids from birth to age 4, but everyone is welcome.
Our theme is “Every Healthy Kid.”
WEDNESDAY
Crafternoon … on Facebook, 3 p.m. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. We will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions.
THURSDAY
3:00 to 3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House, www.indianafreelibrary.org, IFL Facebook page or YouTube. Thursdays are more for kids ages 4 to 8 but everyone is welcome.The theme is “Every Healthy Kid.”