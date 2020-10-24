The Indiana Free Library has scheduled programs and events for next week.
MONDAY
Cruise into Kindergarten, a program for children ages 3 to 4 who are getting ready to go to school for the first time, will be posted to the library Facebook page by 3 p.m.
Even if your child is in preschool, you can take part in our program and help your child learn skills they’ll need at school and at home. The program includes a set of 16 activity cards that can be picked up at the library. Each one has a different activity, craft, rhymes and recommended reading for the day and include themes such as Letters and Numbers, Doing the Laundry and Taking a Walk. Participants must register by emailing Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
• At 11 a.m. Tuesday, the IFL American History Book Club will meet. This month the group is reading and discussing “Passing Time: Memoir of a Vietnam Veteran Against the War” by W.D. Ehrhart. Email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
• Storytime at the Hen House, with children’s librarian Val and her cheese-snacking chickens, will be posted on the Facebook page by 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Stop in and see the “girls” go about their days as chickens and also listen to a story or two from the children’s collection.
• The second installment of the Points of Culture Series, set for a livestream at 7 p.m. Tuesday, will feature Hannah Harley of The Spruce Art residency program. Harley will discuss the new murals painted in downtown Indiana through the program. The livestream will be available on the library’s Facebook page or at www.indianafreelibrary.com.
WEDNESDAY
• The Virtual Auction for the Stacks will conclude Wednesday, and winning bidders will be announced and items available for pickup Friday. Items available to bid on include original artwork, themed baskets, gift certificates, a special Jimmy Stewart collection, Art Rooney Jr. autograph and more.
Gold and Silver stars are still for sale and will be displayed on the library’s website. Donors will also receive, by mail, an ornament with the names on the star to hang in your home for the season.
• Join Lauri as she creates a new craft during Crafternoon … on Facebook. Make a fun new craft each week while learning new skills and techniques. The library will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs. Crafternoon archives are available on the website.
o o o
The library is offering free cards to all residents of Indiana County until the end of the 2020 year.
The cards will be good for two years and will available until Dec, 31. On Jan. 1 the $25 card fee will be reinstated. Email reference@indianafreelibrary.org with your name, address, phone number, birth date and a copy of your driver’s license. You can either take a photo or scan it and attach it to the email.
Paper library cards can also be upgraded to one of four plastic card designs with a matching keyfob for $5 for a Gold VIP card and $2 for owl, rocket and rainbow cards, depending on which design is chosen.