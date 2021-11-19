The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
11 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program introduces your baby, newborn to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. This virtual program will be posted to the IFL Website before 11 a.m. each Monday.
TUESDAY
• 11 a.m. to noon, IFL American History Book Club, “Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates,” by Brian Kilmeade. The IFL American History Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Materials are chosen from member and moderator suggestions along a chronological path in American history. We will be meeting in the Community Room. Email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com at least one day before the discussion.
• 3 to 3:30 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House Val’s chickens are back and at again this fall. Spoiler alert: There are more of them to enjoy the story with. Join Val and her fluffy girls for a fun Storytime and craft each Tuesday. Follow the link on the library’s website to the Storytime any time after 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
• 3 to 4 p.m., Crafternoon … on Facebook. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. We will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs. Take a picture of your finished product and share it in the comments of the library’s Facebook post.
• 3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. The library is pleased to be able to offer this new digital service. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick, Snoozer, and a variety of special visitors. Episodes will be posted directly to our Facebook and website every Wednesday around 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
The library will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day and will reopen at 11 a.m. Saturday. Check out digital offerings at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
o o o
Starting Monday, the library will offer expanded hours for browsing. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The library is closed Friday and Sunday.