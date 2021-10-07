The Indiana Free Library announces its annual Evening in the Stacks on Friday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m.
This “Spooktacular” Evening in the Stacks at the library at 845 Philadelphia St. will offer music, hors d’oeuvres and desserts with beverages and coffee.
There will also be basket raffles and an auction featuring local artists and more.
A silent auction will launch on Oct. 18. All bids will be placed online and will conclude Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Items include artwork, thematic baskets, gift certificates, a unique Steelers offering and more.
Please contact the library if you need assistance with online bidding.
Reservations for Evening in the Stacks can be made by contacting the library or calling (724) 465-8841.
Ticket price is $20 per person.
Costumes are encouraged to this “spooktacular” event and a prize will be awarded to the winning costume.
Evening in the Stacks benefit the services and programs of the Indiana Free Library.