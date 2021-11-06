Lifesteps Child Check program will provide free developmental and autism screenings for children birth to age 5 at the Indiana County Program Center on Nov. 18 at 1455 Church St, Indiana, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
The early years are a critical time in a child’s development. As such, Lifesteps urges families to proactively have children assessed for developmental delays. Notable milestones in a child’s development include certain aspects of hearing, talking, seeing, playing and basic social skills.
By ensuring milestones are met at age appropriate benchmarks, children are far more likely to reach their potential. Through Lifesteps Child Check program, parents are provided with knowledge on their child’s current state of development and guided to resources when delays are detected. The screening is a brief assessment using games and activities to determine a child’s current level of development.A Child Check screening takes about 30 minutes to and the results are discussed immediately with parents/guardians. Appointments for in-person or online screenings are required and can be scheduled by calling (724) 283-1010 or 1-800-225-2010. Lifesteps, a nonprofit agency serving Pennsylvania communities since 1923, offers family focused services including programs for children of all abilities. For more information, visit www.lifesteps.net.