Denise Liggett announced she is retiring as executive director of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau, effective April 30.
“Denise has done a great job of representing the Indiana County Tourist Bureau and she has developed strong partnerships throughout Indiana County,” ICTB Board President Gregg Van Horn said Thursday.
Liggett, a Homer City native, served for more than 10 years with the bureau, including seven as executive director, after a 30-year career in advertising and corporate communications in Atlanta.
“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for having held this position and the opportunity to meet, work, laugh and build relationships with so many wonderful people,” Liggett said.
She sees a smooth transition ahead for the bureau, as its office manager, Laura Herrington, will serve as interim executive director.
“My success and enjoyment at ICTB is because of the team members I’ve had the privilege to work with,” Liggett said.
That included the weathering of the COVID-19 pandemic: “It was a struggle,” the retiring director said Thursday. “It is still a struggle.”
Many area businesses shut down early in the pandemic, including the hotels and other lodging destinations of Indiana County, but proactive efforts helped — as well as some good fortune, she said.
“We’ve had construction and different projects going on,” Liggett said in October. “Our hotels have been very fortunate to have bookings because of the work crews that are there.”
The announcement of Liggett’s retirement prompted well wishes from many.
“Denise has been an incredible partner with so many university initiatives, and especially in the work we have done with the Indiana Area Collaborative Team’s communications and community relations subcommittee,” said Indiana University of Pennsylvania Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling. “She’s a great strategic thinker and an incredibly hard worker.”
At IUP’s Academic Success Center, Assistant Director and Student Advocate Megan McCue said Liggett was a pivotal part of orientation and family weekend experiences.
“Denise has been a great partner over the years on many critical issues and has served as an advocate and resource for county residents, businesses and certainly visitors to our community,” said Indiana County Development Corporation Executive Director Byron Stauffer Jr.
Liggett said that included her work with state Rep. Jim Struzzi and Sen. Joe Pittman. She also noted Pittman’s role in the General Assembly passing legislation that provides $145 million from the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program, including $952,241 for Indiana County.
Drawing on the example of another Indiana County native, Stauffer wished Liggett “a wonderful life” during “her long and well-deserved retirement.”
The allusion to Jimmy Stewart’s best-known movie has come to the fore during recent holiday seasons in Indiana.
“She has brought so much to the First Commonwealth Bank It’s a Wonderful Life Festival over the past five years,” said Downtown Indiana Inc. Executive Director Linda Mitchell, who called Liggett a “sounding board, partner in crime and dear friend,” and an unparalleled partner of her organization promoting Indiana’s business district.
Van Horn said Liggett also is grateful to have been involved with The Challenger Project, IUP Welcome Mat Orientations, the Pennsylvania Economic Development Association Conference, Indiana Borough’s Bicentennial Celebration and so many other functions.
ICTB also noted Liggett’s service on the board of several organizations, including the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations and Welcome to Indiana, and it cited Liggett’s role producing several promotional videos and advertising campaigns.
What will she do after April 30? As a member of the ICTB board suggested, Liggett said, “Just say ‘no’ for your first year.”