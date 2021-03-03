The Indiana County Decathlon is in its fifth year, featuring a lineup of self-guided walks.
Most of these walks can be completed any time through June 4. Take the walks and post images from your day of fun on the Indiana County Walking Decathlon Facebook page to be eligible for a raffle for prizes while supplies last. Don’t forget to use #ICDecathlon2021 in the caption.
Following is a description of the walks.
MARCH
• Indiana Borough Historical Walk. Begin at Ninth and Church streets, Indiana. Take a tour through downtown of a few highlighted buildings that are important to Indiana’s history.
• Blairsville Riverfront Trail. Begin at the trail at South Water and West Brown Streets in Blairsville. Enjoy this scenic trail along the Conemaugh River. The 1.7-mile trail is perfect for hiking and is wheelchair accessible.
• Downtown Indiana Queen Anne House Tour. Begin at 10th and Church streets, Indiana. Take Dr. Kevin Patrick’s tour of Indiana’s Queen Anne houses, as he describes the history of the building style and the lifestyle it reflected.
• Watershed Walk. Begin at Water Street and Gabriel Avenue, Indiana. Explore Marsh Run, Indiana’s watershed, and see how water travels through the borough. Learn about stormwater and the ways it is managed.
APRIL
• Wood Duck Trail-Hemlock. Begin at Hemlock Lake Park, 1420 SDA Camp Road, Rossiter.
• Explore the Wood Duck. Trail on the western shore of Hemlock Lake in Banks Township. Boots are needed to navigate the trail, as the wet, spongy trail is a great habitat for the special plants and animals in the area. Enjoy the views of the lake as you navigate the trail. Be sure to download the map and highlights to take along on the walk.
• Fittest Quaranteam Event. Email team videos from April 24 to 30. Want to participate in the Quaranteam challenge? This event, sponsored by the YMCA and IUP Exercise Science, has you participate in the timed competition of a game/body weight obstacle course for a special prize. To enter, email a video of your team’s competition to danielroan@icymca.org. The team with the best time wins. For more information call the YMCA at (724) 463-9622. Download guidelines at www.icopd.org beginning April 5.
• Hoodlebug Trail. Begin at any point on the trail. This 10-mile trail follows an abandoned branch of the Pennsylvania Railroad built in the 1850s.
• Trail of the Year Trek. Begin at any point on the trail. The Ghost Town Trail has been named Pennsylvania’s 2020 Trail of the Year. Celebrate this designation by enjoying the scenic beauty of the area.
May
• Indiana Borough Mural Walk. Begin at 580 Philadelphia St., Indiana, in the parking lot. Rediscover downtown Indiana through the eyes of artists. This easy walk focuses on the many murals found in Indiana, all within four blocks.
• Dragonfly Pond Walk. Begin at Yellow Creek State Park. Explore Dragonfly Pond near the Environmental Learning Center. See the Native Species Garden, enjoy the fish and other wildlife that live in and around the pond and look for the abundant spring wildflowers. Wear boots as the path around the pond can be wet.
• Buttermilk Falls — McFealy Trail. Begin at 570 Valley Brook Road, New Florence. Enjoy an easy walk on the McFealy Trail in one of the most beautiful sites in all of Indiana County. Buttermilk Falls was once owned by Fred Rogers’ grandfather. Afterward, take a vigorous walk to the falls. It is a difficult walk to the bridge.
• Tanoma Wetlands. Begin at 3900 Rayne Church Road, Tanoma. Enjoy a tour of the Tanoma abandoned mine discharge passive treatment system, built by DEP in 1995 to clean the water before it enters Crooked Creek. The path along the wetlands gives a view of the different systems here for treating the abandoned mine discharge. Signs along the path assist with understanding the system’s functions.
June
• Nature Palooza Day 2021: June 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Begin at Blue Spruce Park. Join the Children’s Advisory Commission for a fun-filled, nature exploration day at Blue Spruce. There will be outside hiking and biking, live animals, games, fishing, scavenger hunt and many more outside activities. Join the fun at 1 p.m. when the Indiana County Decathlon committee will draw prizes for decathlon participants who posted photos to the Facebook page with #ICDecathlon2021.
Remember to take a photo when you’re on the tours and post on our Facebook Page: Indiana County Walking Decathlon with #ICDe cathlon2021 in the caption.
For more information, email bhauge@upstreetarchitects.com or visit Indiana County Walking Decathlon on Facebook or online at www.ICOPD.org.