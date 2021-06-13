meetings.jpg
Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are on the following days and locations.

Some agencies are meeting virtually on various platforms, and some are meeting in person. Instructions on how to “attend” these meetings is usually available on each organization’s website.

MONDAY

Indiana Area School District Board of Education — 7 p.m., administrative building, East Pike

TUESDAY

Blairsville Borough council — 6 p.m., borough building

WEDNESDAY

Burrell Township Board of Supervisors — 7 p.m., township building

THURSDAY

Penns Manor Area School District Board of Education — 7 p.m., high school

