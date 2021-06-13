Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are on the following days and locations.
Some agencies are meeting virtually on various platforms, and some are meeting in person. Instructions on how to “attend” these meetings is usually available on each organization’s website.
MONDAY
Indiana Area School District Board of Education — 7 p.m., administrative building, East Pike
TUESDAY
Blairsville Borough council — 6 p.m., borough building
WEDNESDAY
Burrell Township Board of Supervisors — 7 p.m., township building
THURSDAY
Penns Manor Area School District Board of Education — 7 p.m., high school