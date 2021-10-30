James G. Hogg, CPA of Indiana has recently joined the staff of Clay & Gascoine PLLC. Hogg brings 14 years of accounting experience to the firm, including 8 years of public accounting and 6 years of corporate accounting.
Hogg has experience with a wide variety of clients, including manufacturing, construction, and nonprofit, as well as business and individual taxation and planning. He also has experience in audit, review and compilation services for various industries.
Hog is a member of the PA Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and
Hogg and his family live in the Indiana area.
Clay & Gascoine LLC is located in Indiana and was founded in 1998.