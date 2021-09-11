Indiana County Democrats honored former Mayor George Hood at their annual picnic at Blue Spruce Park on Aug. 26.
Hood, who was the first Democratic mayor of Indiana Borough, served for 23 years in that position.
An enthusiastic crowd was on hand to celebrate Hood’s long service and to hear local and statewide candidates speak about the experiences that led them to run for office, according to a news release.
The picnic attracted statewide judicial candidates Maria McLaughlin (Pennsylvania Supreme Court), Timika Lane (Pennsylvania Superior Court), David Spurgeon (Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court) as well as Pat Dougherty (Indiana County Court of Common Pleas).
Also attending were countywide candidate Marlene Connelly for register/recorder and candidates for local offices.
All urged attendees to vote and to help get out the vote this fall.