Michaela Shaw, a sociology and psychology major from Indiana, is a recipient of the Mollie E. Bolling Memorial Scholarship at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Shaw is the daughter of Michael and Denise Shaw and is a 2017 graduate of Indiana Area High School. She is a dean’s list student, is vice president of Her Campus, and is a member of Active Minds, Alpha Kappa Delta sociology honor society, the National Society for Leadership and Success, the Sociology Club, and Psi Chi psychology honor society.
The Bolling Scholarship is an annual award presented to an IUP junior or senior student majoring in sociology. It was established by Dr. and Mrs. Herbert M. Hunter in memory of Dr. Hunter’s aunt, Mollie Bolling. Because of the illness of his mother, Dr. Hunter, who retired from his role as chairman of the sociology department at IUP, was the last nephew to share a household with Bolling, whom he credited with providing an environment that made it possible for him to learn and value education, which later inspired him to earn a doctoral degree in sociology and pursue a career as an educator.