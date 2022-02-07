The location for two events planned for Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s celebration of Black History Month have been changed. Events remain free and open to the community.
The location for the True Black History Traveling Museum, to be at IUP on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., has been changed to the Hadley Union Building Ohio Room.
The exhibit includes a collection of rare authentic artifacts dating from the late 1700s to the 21st century and historical information and highlights of great contributions by Black Americans including Rosa Parks, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., George Washington Carver, Angela Davis and President Barack Obama.
The Wednesday program, “IUP Celebrating Black Excellence” will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Hadley Union Building Susquehanna Room. This program will recognize IUP alumni from Omega Psi Phi fraternity to discuss the organization’s important service work in the Pittsburgh region, which includes distributing clothing and food to families and leading education programs for youth.
A second “IUP Celebrating Black Excellence” program will be held on Feb. 23.
Other events planned for the month include:
• Feb. 17-18, Black History Month Art Gallery. This event is a showcase of Black art and performance, with an open mic and reception on Feb. 18 at 4:30 p.m. Location is Elkin Hall Great Room.
• Feb. 17, “Legacy and Life of the Honorable Marcus Garvey,” presented by Miles Henderson, 6:30 p.m. The program will be offered via Zoom, with refreshments served in the Elkin Hall Great Room during the event. Henderson, an IUP graduate, founded True Culture University during his time as a student. His program will analyze Garvey’s legacy and impact and the work of his organization, the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA). The conclusion of the discussion will focus on the Marcus Garvey Bronze Project, which will honor Garvey with a statue to be placed at the African Union HQ in Ethiopia.
• Feb. 21, IUP Six O’Clock Series, 6 p.m., Hadley Union Building Ohio Room, “My Road to Success After IUP,” by Chef Arnold Ivey, IUP Culinary alum and Food Network personality. Ivey is the executive chef at the Iron Rock Tap House in Greensburg. He will be sharing his story of the challenges of being a Black chef in the culinary field and how the education and experiences at IUP prepared him for the next level in his career.
This program is co-sponsored by IUP Libraries, the IUP Academy of Culinary Arts and the Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement. More information on these events is available on the IUP calendar, www.iup.edu.