Stacy Long, a member of the Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County (FDWIC), won the Outstanding Elected Democratic Woman 2021 award from the Pennsylvania Federation of Democratic Women as announced in November at the annual brunch in Harrisburg.
The FDWIC nominated Long for demonstrating commitment, integrity and bravery as an elected vice chair of the Board of Supervisors of Grant Township, and for being a community activist and a productive member of the FDWIC.
Over the last eight years, Long worked tirelessly to save Grant Township from becoming the dump site of toxic and radioactive waste via an injection well that would compromise the safety of the water supply for this small, rural municipality.
The efforts to protect Grant Township were highlighted in the documentary film, “The Invisible Hand,” (2020), that premiered via online streaming at an FDWIC meeting open to members and the public.
Moreover, as a graphic designer, Long provided design services pro bono to the club and to some of its members who ran for office.