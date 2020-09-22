Indiana Regional Medical Center will hold its Love of Life 5K Run/Walk virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will raise money for local breast cancer services at the Women’s Imaging Center at IRMC.
The race must be completed between Oct. 17 and 31. No refunds will be issued.
Get creative and create your own 5K race course or run/walk one of the following options:
• Hoodlebug Trail: Start and finish where the path from Divinity Church (old Omni building) meets the trail, head south toward Homer City and then back; follow the pink markers.
• Track: Any standard track at a school or university is 400 meters; 12½ laps would equal a 3.1-mile 5K.
Use any tracking device or running app to log your race. After the race, log your time by going to www.loveoflife5k.com and check quick results on the sidebar.
Cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children 14 and younger. Register by Friday to guarantee a race T-shirt.
Checks can be made payable to Indiana Healthcare Foundation, LOL and mailed to Indiana Healthcare Foundation, 835 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Online registration is available at runsignup.com.