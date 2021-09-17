Indiana Regional Medical Center will hold its Love of Life 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. starting at Eighth and Philadelphia streets. The Love of Life Campaign raises money for local breast cancer services at the Women’s Imaging Center at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Cost for the race is $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 14 and younger. Register by Sept. 28 to guarantee a long-sleeve tech shirt. Runners and walkers can register for the event at www.loveoflife5k.com. A virtual option is also available through that site. Pictured, from left, Vicki Shank; race director, Heather Reed; director of the Indiana Healthcare Foundation and Lisa Berezansky; co-director of the Love of Life 5K.
