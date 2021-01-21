Past president of the Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County Lynne Alvine was named Woman of the Year at a pre-inaugural celebration meeting on Monday.
Alvine, who serves as regional director of the Pennsylvania Federation of Democratic Women’s Region 11 over four counties, was given the award for two years, 2020 and 2021, in recognition of her numerous contributions to the organization and the local Democratic party.
She chaired Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess’ campaign committee and served on Susan Boser’s campaign for U.S. Congress. A member of the team that helped to energize the Democratic Party in Indiana County, she was instrumental in organizing the New Energy Workshop for Indiana County Democrats to shape the local vision for the Democratic Party.
She also arranged for the “Celebration of Women Running” to honor the Democratic women who were campaigning for or serving in elected position, and helped organize the Jan. 21, 2017, Women’s March in downtown Indiana as well as marches for refugees and against children in cages.