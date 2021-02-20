During Friends of White’s Woods’ next free webinar, on March 4, Todd Sherbondy, a certified arborist with The Davey Tree Expert Company headquartered in Kent, Ohio, will explain the iTree analysis of White’s Woods.
For example, Davey’s analysis reveals that White’s Woods soaks up 207,540 gallons of stormwater each year — stormwater that would otherwise run downhill into Indiana and would require extensive and expensive mitigation efforts. The trees also store 1,102 tons of carbon dioxide per year, already storing 27,688 tons of carbon dioxide.
Factoring in the other pollutants absorbed by the trees and placing a dollar value on the total work of the trees reveals a $32,984 per-year environmental value that also improves the health and well-being of area residents.
White’s Woods also lowers summer air temperatures, provides wildlife habitats, adds aesthetic benefits and enhances property values. Add to this value the possibility of carbon offset funds, an annual payment from carbon-producing industries and businesses to municipalities and/or family tree farm owners, and White’s Woods offers economic opportunities to White Township.
Sherbondy, who holds a bachelor of science degree in horticulture from Penn State, is a 2003 graduate of The Davey Institute of Tree Sciences training course as well as the Davey Advanced Arborist Training and Advanced Rigging Program. He began his career with Davey in 2000 and holds the position of sales arborist.
The webinar, offered via Zoom, runs from 4 to 5 p.m. and is open to the public. To register for the webinar, send an email to info@friendsofwhiteswoods.org.