At Marcus & Mack, officials want to celebrate the unstoppable entrepreneurs whose unbounded ambitions have fostered new business ideas that have made our world a better place. Being an entrepreneur takes ambition, grit and persistence. A true entrepreneur is someone who delivers innovation, growth, and offers something that truly transforms our world.
The COVID-19 pandemic has only made it harder to take that first step into the business world.
That is why the company decided to offer the first Young Entrepreneur Nomination.
For this nomination, Marcus & Mack asked individuals to nominate someone they believe is a determined, intelligent and hard-working entrepreneur.
The first Young Entrepreneur Nomination goes to Grace Preston, 16, of Brockway, and her business Grace’s Graphic Design.
Grace has been an entrepreneur since she was 8 years old. For the past eight years she has donated over $14,000 to animal charities. Last year she became more interested in digital art and started making designs for shirts, water bottles, mugs and more.
As Grace’s Graphic Design, she continues to use a portion of her proceeds to benefit animal charities, such as sponsoring transports of rescued animals through organizations like Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team.
She plans to attend college and major in graphic design and also business administration, and hopefully continue to expand her business in the future.
“We believe that Grace embodies the entrepreneurial spirit,” officials said in a news release.
“Her contributions to charities throughout the years, and even as a young child, show the passion she has for making a difference and helping others. We are incredibly honored to have Grace win our first Young Entrepreneur Nomination.”