At the December meeting of the Indiana Regional Medical Center Auxiliary, IRMC volunteer Carol Brothers was presented with the 2021 Marge Scheeren Volunteer Service Award.
Brothers was nominated by several other volunteers who recognized her for her pleasant demeanor, genuine compassion for patients, always presenting a beautiful, warm smile and always going above and beyond to serve the patients at IRMC.
She has been a volunteer at IRMC since 2014 and has served as a cashier in the auxiliary gift shop, on the hospitality cart and at the information desk.
The Marge Scheeren Volunteer Service Award program was established in 2017 and recognizes individuals who exemplify compassion and commitment to serving others through volunteering at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The nominee should be a volunteer at IRMC who models IRMC’s core values of integrity, respect, compassion and excellence, and exhibits the key traits of humble service, sincere kindness, genuine compassion, heartfelt sympathy and a cheerful, positive attitude.