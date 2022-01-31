MARION CENTER — After more than a year’s delay because of COVID-19 issues, the Marion Center Area Lions Club will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its formation at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in the community park building across from the school district complex along Main Street.
The local club received its charter on Nov. 21, 1970, through the sponsorship of the Indiana Lions Club. Glenn Brant, governor of District 14 J and a member of the Indiana club, presented the charter to Richard Oberlin, president; George Hood, secretary; and Max Altman, treasurer, according ta o history prepared by the club.
At that time, the local club was the first new one chartered during the 50th year of Lionism in Pennsylvania. The club began with 66 charter members. Oberlin and Samuel Elkin, current treasurer, remain as charter members of the club.
In 1980, the membership dropped to 33 and continued to decline to 15 in 2010.
There are currently 17 members in the club.
The club is accepting applications for new members to help keep the 50 years of service going.
Anyone interested in information about the club can call Terrance Bernard, president, at (724) 349-3331.
During its 50 years of service, the club was instrumental in the birth of the Mahoning Medical Center and aided in the building and renovations of the park hall. The club has made numerous donations to the community, Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department and various projects.
The club has sponsored campers for Camp Orenda and Beacon Lodge and made donations to Johnstown Flood Recovery, the Blind Association, Seeing Eye Dog, School for the Blind, Children’s Hospital, Visiting Nurses Association, Aging Services, Citizens’ Ambulance, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Indiana Lions Children’s Show, Indiana Conservation Fund and the Marion Center Area Marching Band. It also collects used glasses for use by the underprivileged and purchased new glasses for area residents in need.
The Marion Center Lions have sponsored the annual Memorial Day parade, Fourth of July pet parades, Halloween parades, Music in the Park, hunter safety classes, bloodmobiles, Veteran of the Year and supported many District 14 J Lions projects.
In the release on the club’s history, Bernard noted that the motto of the Lions is, “We serve. Our goal is to aid our fellow man, support those in need and to take an active part in the civic, social and moral welfare of the community.”